RCMP set up barricade in village south of Fredericton

Multiple RCMP vehicles are outside a property off Route 101 in a small village south of Fredericton on Thursday morning.

Police have set up a barricade about one kilometre long in Tracy, about 35 kilometres south of the New Brunswick capital. At least seven RCMP vehicles and one armoured vehicle are at the scene.

RCMP New Brunswick said on Twitter that Route 101 has been closed to traffic. The closure runs from Boone Road to Willow Avenue.

"People are asked to avoid the area until further notice," police said on Twitter.

No other details were provided.

RCMP won't say why they set up the barricade or whether it's connected to an incident that happened hours earlier in Tracy.

Floyd Ingram, who owns Yes Bye Fries, on Route 101 in the village, said someone shot through the window of the business overnight.

Ingram said his business, which is outside the barricaded area, will be closed for the day.

Volunteer firefighters from the Fredericton Junction Fire Department are assisting with the blockade.

The village office and Canada Post are two buildings located in the area barricaded by police.

Tracy is a community of about 500 people.