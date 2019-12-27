RCMP ask drivers to stay off slippery roads in parts of province
Officials are asking drivers to avoid roads in northwestern New Brunswick because of slippery conditions caused by snow and ice.
People advised not to travel on some stretches of Trans-Canada Highway
Travel advisories have been issued across the province, and the New Brunswick RCMP are asking people to slow down.
Travel is not recommended on a 122-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway between Saint-Andre and Bedell and a 60-kilometre stretch of the highway between Lower Woodstock and Prince William, SNC-Lavalin said Friday afternoon.
People are also being advised to stay off Route 95 between Woodstock and the U.S. border because of poor driving conditions.
The snow and ice mix is expected to continue overnight, according to Environment Canada.
