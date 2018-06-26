Man accused of firing shots into RCMP building pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting at the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Nekko Hughie Dominique, 25, of Tobique First Nation was arrested on May 21 after bullet holes were found on the side of the RCMP office on Main Street.

Charges against Dominque include discharging a firearm into a place possibly containing people, using a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a rifle without holding a licence, committing mischief, and damaging RCMP property.

One of 'several' bullet holes discovered in the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment on May 20. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

The RCMP building also houses a community centre, social services office and band council office and sits next to a school and playground.

No one was injured by the gunshots, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Dominique also pleaded not guilty to charges of uttering threats, assault and breaching court undertaking.

He is in custody and will appear in court July 10 at 11 a.m., when a trial date is to be set.