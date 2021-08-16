The RCMP are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man in Rivière-Verte, near Edmundston.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Industrielle Road on Sunday morning, according to a news release.

When they arrived, they found the man's body.

The RCMP will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The man's identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.