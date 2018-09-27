New
RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found in Moncton
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Moncton on West Lane.
Major crimes unit is working to identify the body and cause of death
Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a body being found on West Lane, which runs between Mountain Road and the the Moncton Hospital.
Police say they are trying to determine the identity and cause of death.