Police searching for suspect after shots fired at Caraquet home

Northeast RCMP are searching for a potentially armed suspect after two shots were fired at a Caraquet residence on Monday.

Police have blocked a stretch of St. Simon Road and officers remain at the scene after receiving a call around 5 p.m., according to Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer with the New Brunswick RCMP.

Rogers-Marsh said the suspect has been identified but did not release any further information.

A dozen police cars were on scene and armed officers had set up a perimeter with barricades beginning at civic address 79 and stretching for a kilometre down the road.

Rogers-Marsh said residents had been asked to avoid the area and stay inside.

She said no one had been injured.