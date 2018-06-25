Police searching for suspect after shots fired at Caraquet home
RCMP have blocked off a section of road and are asking residents to avoid the area and stay inside.
RCMP have blocked off a section of St. Simon Road
Northeast RCMP are searching for a potentially armed suspect after two shots were fired at a Caraquet residence on Monday.
Police have blocked a stretch of St. Simon Road and officers remain at the scene after receiving a call around 5 p.m., according to Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer with the New Brunswick RCMP.
Rogers-Marsh said the suspect has been identified but did not release any further information.
A dozen police cars were on scene and armed officers had set up a perimeter with barricades beginning at civic address 79 and stretching for a kilometre down the road.
Rogers-Marsh said residents had been asked to avoid the area and stay inside.
She said no one had been injured.
With files from Radio-Canada