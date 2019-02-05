Skip to Main Content
Masked man fires shots outside Tobique bar

West District RCMP are looking for a man who fired shots on Tobique First Nation on Monday morning.

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
The masked man who fired the shots is about five foot 10 inches tall with a thin build, police said.

RCMP said they received a call just after 2 a.m. that shots were fired outside a bar on Main Street in Tobique, about 80 kilometres north of Woodstock.

"Just after closing, an employee leaving the establishment was confronted by a man wearing a mask and brandishing a firearm," the RCMP said in a news release.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired."

RCMP said the employee was able to get back into the building and no one was injured.

The man with the firearm was about five foot 10 inches tall, had a thin build and was dressed in all-black clothing.

