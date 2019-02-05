West District RCMP are looking for a man who fired shots on the Tobique First Nation on Monday morning.

RCMP said they received a call just after 2 a.m. that shots were fired outside a bar on Main Street in Tobique, about 80 kilometres north of Woodstock.

"Just after closing, an employee leaving the establishment was confronted by a man wearing a mask and brandishing a firearm," the RCMP said in a news release.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired."

RCMP said the employee was able to get back into the building and no one was injured.

The man with the firearm was about five foot 10 inches tall, had a thin build and was dressed in all-black clothing.