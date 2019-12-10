27-year-old man shot by RCMP faces 16 charges

The 27-year-old man who was shot by police in Moncton last weekend after resisting arrest made a brief appearance in court Tuesday.

Joshua Thomas Rossiter of Lutes Mountain is facing 16 charges, including robbery with a knife, attempted robbery, stealing gas, driving dangerously, driving while prohibited, and assault of an officer.

All the alleged incidents took place between 11:15 p.m. on Friday and 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Rossiter appeared in court Tuesday wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit. He was represented by duty counsel, who said Rossiter plans to either hire a lawyer or apply for legal aid. A bail hearing was set aside until Jan. 7.

Rossiter was taken to hospital for a minor gunshot wound and was later released into police custody. (Wade Perry)

Codiac RCMP responded to two separate calls in the Mountain Road area between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

While responding to another call in the same area around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police found a parked vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in the earlier incidents.

According to RCMP, Rossiter resisted arrest and drove into parked vehicles nearby, hitting three RCMP vehicles.

Police shot Rossiter, who then drove away, leading the RCMP on a short chase.

Rossiter was later arrested and taken to the hospital for what police called a minor gunshot wound. Afterward, he was released into police custody.

Rossiter is the third person shot by Codiac RCMP this year.

On Aug. 4, a 24-year-old Moncton man was shot dead by police after he threatened officers. Police used a stun gun on the man but say that after he continued making threats, an officer fatally shot him.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, was shot and injured on Jan. 5 after firing an airsoft gun at first responders near the Moncton airport. The Dartmouth woman spent several weeks in the hospital and was sentenced to four years in prison in October.