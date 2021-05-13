Man charged with misleading police about shooting that led to Moncton lockdown

A Shediac Cape man faces three charges of misleading RCMP officers about a shooting reported near Centennial Park in Moncton earlier this year that led to police locking down a central part of the city.

Alain Duplessis, 36, was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges in Moncton provincial court Wednesday.

Duplessis wasn't present, but was represented by defence lawyer Abel Le Bouthillier.

Le Bouthillier asked for more time before entering an election and pleas on the three charges. The case was adjourned until Sept. 22.

Duplessis is charged with misleading RCMP Const. Julie Wood on May 13 by reporting shots had been fired when they had not. He's charged with misleading Cpl. Cindy Mockler that same day, and Const. Chris Fader on May 18.

On May 13, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CBC that Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle was struck by bullets on Killam Drive near Millennium Boulevard.

The owner of an auto body shop along Millennium Boulevard told CBC he saw a pickup truck pull up with two bullet holes and smashed rear windows with a "panicky" driver who said he had been shot at while driving.

Steven Parker, owner of Boyd's Auto Body in Millennium Boulevard, said he was at his business on May 13 when a pickup truck stopped with two bullet holes and smashed rear windows. (Submitted by Steven Parker)

The shots were reported to have come from the woods near Centennial Park, prompting police to close off a large area to the public while searching the area. An emergency alert was issued telling residents to shelter in place and stay away from windows and doors.

Several schools in the area went into lockdown and hold-and-secure for several hours.

Police used a helicopter and dozens of officers to search the area, but Ouellette said no evidence was found that warranted keeping the area contained.

Later in May, police said they had charged a man after determining what was initially reported to them was false. A news release said "no shooting occurred near Centennial Park at the time given in the initial report."

Le Bouthillier declined to comment on the case following the appearance Wednesday.