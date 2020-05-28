RCMP seek suspect linked to large seizure of firearms, drugs

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a 25-year-old suspect in connection with a large cache of firearms, drugs and cash seized from a rural home in west central New Brunswick last week.

Nicholas Bain, who goes by Nick, is wanted on an arrest warrant for possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

Bain stands about five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

West District RCMP are asking the public for information on his whereabouts to contact police and to not approach the suspect, as he may be dangerous.

Police are asking the public to not approach Nicholas Bain, as he may be dangerous. (Submitted/RCMP)

Bain is wanted in the investigation at a home on Route 635 near Lake George that has already led to the arrests of two women.

On May 19, Keswick RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in the driveway of the home. Police determined the fires were deliberately set and a search warrant was executed the following day.

Police found 53 firearms, ammunition and more than three kilograms of cocaine and almost 5.5 kilograms of crystal meth during a search.

Officers seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, 24 of which are prohibited and/or restricted. Many were loaded and had the serial numbers removed.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

The discovery on May 20 led to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman. She was arrested Monday and also charged with possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

The woman appeared in Fredericton court by phone Tuesday. She was remanded and is awaiting a bail hearing Friday.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested at the home on May 19 but later released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police at 506-357-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.