Police seize 53 firearms, more than 8kg of drugs from rural N.B. home

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after police discovered a large cache of firearms and drugs in rural New Brunswick, Keswick RCMP say.

Police found 53 firearms, ammunition and more than three kilograms of cocaine and almost 5.5 kilograms of crystal during a search of a home on Route 635, a provincial highway that runs from Route 2 near Kings Landing to Route 4 just west of Harvey.

Officers seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, 24 of which are prohibited and/or restricted. Many were loaded and had the serial numbers removed.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Of the 53 firearms seized, 24 are classified as prohibited and/or restricted. (Submitted/RCMP)

"This is a large quantity of dangerous drugs and firearms that have been safely removed from our communities," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in the release. "This is an ongoing investigation and police are encouraging anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

The discovery on May 20 led to a warrant for a woman's arrest. She was arrested Monday and appeared in Fredericton court by phone Tuesday. She was remanded and is awaiting a bail hearing Friday.

The accused is charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

On May 19, Keswick RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in the driveway of the home. Police determined the fires were deliberately set and a search warrant was executed the following day.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested at the home on May 19 but later released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police at 506-357-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.