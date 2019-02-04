Skip to Main Content
RCMP seek person of interest after recent altercation in Moncton

RCMP seek person of interest after recent altercation in Moncton

Police are looking for Marcel Prevost, 44, in connection with the incident on Jan. 30 that ended with three people in hospital.

Police are looking for Marcel Prevost, 44, in connection with Jan. 30 incident that hospitalized three people

CBC News ·
Marcel Prevost is considered a person of interest in the investigation of an altercation near Whitney Avenue in Moncton last week. (Codiac RCMP)

Investigators with Codiac RCMP are looking for a man in connection with an altercation in Moncton last week that ended with three people in hospital.

Marcel Prevost, 44, is considered a person of interest. He is described as six feet two inches tall and approximately 218 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

On Jan. 30 police responded to a call near Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street where they found three injured men, one with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A fourth man was seen running from the scene. 

The three injured men were taken to the hospital. Two have since been released.

RCMP say they believe it to be an isolated incident and there may be a fifth person involved.

Anyone with information on Marcel Prevost's whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us