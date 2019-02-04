Investigators with Codiac RCMP are looking for a man in connection with an altercation in Moncton last week that ended with three people in hospital.

Marcel Prevost, 44, is considered a person of interest. He is described as six feet two inches tall and approximately 218 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

On Jan. 30 police responded to a call near Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street where they found three injured men, one with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A fourth man was seen running from the scene.

The three injured men were taken to the hospital. Two have since been released.

RCMP say they believe it to be an isolated incident and there may be a fifth person involved.

Anyone with information on Marcel Prevost's whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.