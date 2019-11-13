RCMP seek 2nd black vehicle in connection with Dieppe double homicide

RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a second vehicle they believe was in the area where a Dieppe couple were slain more than two months ago.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their bungalow on Amirault Street on Sept. 7 around noon.

No details about the causes of death or possible weapons involved have been released, but police do not believe the killings were random occurrences.

RCMP seeking second vehicle in connection with double homicide investigation <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dieppe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dieppe</a> The vehicle is a black Infiniti SUV, and would have been in the area of Amirault Street in Dieppe during the overnight hours of September 6 to 7, 2019. <a href="https://t.co/Ya35XxOOhs">https://t.co/Ya35XxOOhs</a> —@RCMPNB

Police are looking for a black Infiniti SUV. They said it would have been in the area of Amirault Street in Dieppe late Sept. 6 or early Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, police asked for help regarding a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims that may have been in the area during the same overnight hours.

"As a result, the RCMP received information that has assisted the investigation into the double homicide of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a release.

"We want to thank the public for their assistance, and are now looking for help in identifying and locating this second vehicle."

Anyone with information about the second vehicle or its driver, or who may have seen the vehicle in the area on the dates in question, is asked to contact the major crime unit at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).