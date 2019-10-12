RCMP seeking information on missing 42-year-old Moncton woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are looking for information on a missing 42-year-old woman from Moncton.

Police say Sofia Chiara Noviello was last seen near Bromley Avenue in Moncton on Wednesday. She was reported missing the next day.

According to the RCMP, Noviello is five-foot-four and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long green dress with a black jacket. She sometimes wears a green-grey hijab.

Police believe she may be headed to Montreal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.