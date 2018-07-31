RCMP search for woman after shooting in Woodstock

RCMP are looking for a woman who dropped off a 23-year-old Woodstock man in hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and then disappeared.

According to police, the man was in serious condition when the woman took him to the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, about 14 kilometres north of Woodstock.

She was driving a dark-coloured sedan, has long dark hair and was wearing a dark blue Hollister sweatshirt and jeans.

Police released a grainy image of the woman from a nearby surveillance camera.

The RCMP are looking for this woman after she dropped a injured man Tuesday in Waterville. (RCMP)

"Information gathered in the investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred near the Woodstock area," RCMP said in a statement.

They did not identify the man.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman can call the West District RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.