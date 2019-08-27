Teams from across province join search for 87-year-old Havelock woman

The search for Hazel Clark, 87, who disappeared Sunday morning from her home in Havelock, about 50 kilometres west of Moncton, is continuing.

Clark was last seen at her home on Springhill Road at about 10 a.m.

RCMP Police received information she may have been walking on Route 880, but they later determined this was not Clark but another person.

There is a concern for Clark's well-being.

RCMP, the force's dog service, and the Tri-County, Greater Fundy, York Sunbury and Miramichi ground search and rescue teams have been searching the area.

The Emergency Measures Organization has made use of its drone to help in the search.

Clark is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds. She has short, wavy, grey hair, and hazel eyes and wears glasses.

Clark was last seen wearing light brown or beige pants with a cream-coloured top.

RCMP said anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts can call the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.