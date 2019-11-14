RCMP search for missing McAdam woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Ashley Jordan of McAdam.

She was reported missing to the RCMP on Nov. 13 but had been last heard from on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Police said Jordan is believed to have been in the McAdam area at that time.

RCMP said they have followed up on several leads to try to find Jordan, but none have been successful and they are concerned for her well-being.

Jordan is five feet one inch tall and weighs about 149 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call the McAdam RCMP at 506-784-1205.