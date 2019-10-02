RCMP search for missing Moncton woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Moncton woman.

Miranda Lee Mills, 30, was last seen shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 in central Moncton.

Mills is described as five feet three inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has green eyes and long hair that is darker than it appears in the attached photo.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and silver flip-flops. She was carrying a pink jacket as well.

RCMP say she could be travelling in an older silver hatchback car with black rims and it's possible she is in Nova Scotia.

Anyone with information on the location of Miranda Lee Mills is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.