RCMP consider 38-year-old N.B. man's disappearance suspicious

New Brunswick RCMP say the disappearance of a 38-year-old man in late May is considered suspicious and the force's major crime unit is investigating.

James (Jamie) Leard was last seen at a home in Upper Cape in southeastern New Brunswick on May 26, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

He was reported missing on May 28 and his silver 2012 Mazda 3 was found the same day abandoned on Main Street in Springhill, N.S.

Springhill is about a 73 kilometre drive from Upper Cape.

"Information gathered during the course of the investigation has led police to believe criminality may have been involved in his disappearance," RCMP said in the news release.

No further details were offered about what information led to that conclusion.

Nova Scotia RCMP's major crime unit is also investigating.

Leard is described as 188 centimetres tall, weighing about 120 kilograms with blond hair, blue eyes, a full beard and wears prescription glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information about his disappearance or information that could help the investigation to call RCMP at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimenb.ca.