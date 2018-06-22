RCMP searching for missing 58-year-old Saint-Simon man

North District RCMP are looking for 58-year-old Clifford Mallet of Saint-Simon, N.B.

According to police, Mallet was last seen shortly after 8:30 p.m. on June 21 near the Caraquet hospital on Saint-Pierre Boulevard.

Mallet is five-foot-six and about 125 pounds with short black hair. Police say the family is concerned for Mallet's safety.

The RCMP believes he could be driving a 2008 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a New Brunswick licence plate.

Mounties say they've followed up multiple leads but have so far been unsuccessful in finding Mallet. They want anyone with information about Mallet's whereabouts to call the RCMP detachment in Caraquet.