RCMP investigating Saint-Simon death as homicide

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death of a man outside a home in Saint-Simon as a homicide.

Cpl. Dan Sharpe told CBC News on Friday that Caraquet RCMP responded to a call for a well-being check at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead outside the house, said Sharpe.

Later that morning, a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation after fleeing police, said Sharpe. He said he doesn't know if any charges have been laid or if the man is still in custody.

RCMP are not naming either individual or releasing the age of the victim, said Sharpe.

The investigation is ongoing.