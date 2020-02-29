RCMP looking for Saint John woman missing in Moncton

Cassandra Stilwell is 24. (RCMP)

Police in Moncton are asking for the public's help to find Cassandra Stilwell, 24, who is from Saint John.

Police say Stilwell was last seen near Bromley Avenue in Moncton at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing the next day.

Stilwell is five-foot-three and 110 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.