Man dies in Route 108 collision, another arrested
New

A man from Renous, N.B., has died and another from White Rapids has been arrested following a collision Tuesday night on Route 108 in Renous.

68-year-old man was pulling out of his driveway when his car was hit by a pickup truck

CBC News ·
A 54-year-old man was arrested following a collision on Route 108 in Renous that left another man dead. (RCMP)

RCMP say the 68-year-old man was pulling out of his driveway around 8 p.m. when his car was hit by a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

The 54-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested for impaired driving and held in custody overnight. He will appear in Miramichi Provincial Court on April 1 at 9:30 a.m., according to Northeast District RCMP.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

