RCMP recover body of man in Mactaquac Headpond

The RCMP underwater recovery team recovered the body of an unidentified man Thursday morning in the Mactaquac Headpond.

The man is believed to have been cliff jumping into the headpond Wednesday afternoon when he went under.

"A witness tried to assist the man but was unable to help him to shore," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"At that point, the man went under the water and did not resurface."

Members of the Keswick RCMP, as well as members of the Keswick and Upper Kingsclear fire departments, began the search for the man Wednesday evening using boats.

The search was put on hold overnight but started up again in the morning.

Rogers-Marsh said the RCMP are still in the process of identifying the man.

RCMP do not believe foul play was a factor in the man's death.