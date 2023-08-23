Moncton policing report recommends keeping RCMP, citing cost

A study of policing services in the Moncton area released Thursday morning recommends staying with the RCMP, citing a multi-million dollar cost of starting and running a new municipal police force.

"The Study identified significant costs, challenges, and risk in considering a move to create a regional municipal police force, and a combined model is not considered feasible," the study's summary states.

The nearly 200-page report by consultants Perivale + Taylor and Cornerstone says establishing a bilingual force with nearly 180 officers "would be difficult and pose a high risk."

The report sets the stage for what's expected to be a series of meetings and discussions about the future of policing in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.

The three communities are policed by the Codiac Regional RCMP.

The study was launched by a council vote in Moncton almost two years ago to review policing services, citing rising costs for the RCMP, crime, and concerns about local control.

It's the second time since Moncton's municipal force was disbanded by the province in the late 1990s that a review of policing has taken place.

A review in 2010 also pointed to the cost, ultimately leading to maintaining RCMP services.

After that review, a 20-year contract between the Mounties and the Codiac Regional Policing Authority was signed. The contract ending in 2032 allows either party to withdraw from the agreement by providing two years notice.

The latest report was released at a public meeting Thursday morning at Moncton city hall.

Estimates $132M savings over 15 years with RCMP

It estimates keeping the RCMP would cost about $132 million less over 15 years than creating a new regional municipal police force.

It accounts for the removal of a 10 per cent subsidy that the federal government provides for the Codiac RCMP budget.

It also includes transition costs estimated at $73.5 million over 15 years.

It assumes both the current RCMP building on Main Street will be open when the transition starts in 2025 as well as the new police station on Albert Street to facilitate the transition.

The Codiac Regional RCMP building was constructed in the 1970s for a municipal police force and is now considered too small for the RCMP. (Shane Magee/CBC)

However, the transition cost includes more than $41 million in "contingency and adjustments," with $28 million of that cost between 2030 and 2037.

"The contingency is for unforeseen costs including but not limited to additional administrative staff and/or regular members, salary differentials, space modifications, fleet services needs, or other costs not currently known," the report states.

The estimated transition cost is substantially higher than the estimate in Grande Prairie, Alta.

That city with 110 RCMP officers expects the transition to a new municipal force to cost $19 million over five years. Codiac has 152 officers this year, 42 more than Grande Prairie.

The report points to Surrey, B.C., with a 843-member RCMP force that is transitioning to a municipal force.

"There is a high margin for error as experienced by the City of Surrey," the report states, indicating that municipality had estimated in 2019 the change would cost $153 million. It says all but $3 million was spent by December last year when the transition was not yet complete.

The report includes several recommendations:

Annual police workload analysis.

Making staffing decisions based on the workload analysis and improvements in data collection.

The three communities should request the Codiac Regional Policing Authority establish a community feedback process on public safety and policing matters, and provide greater transparency and consultation with municipal councils.

The three communities should support partnerships to address "social disorder challenges."

Ensure that people appointed to the policing authority be suitably trained for their role, pay the board chair and specific board members, and establish a part-time executive director position for administrative functions.

No immediate decision expected

It's unclear how quickly Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview will make a decision based on the report released Thursday.

The cost of the Codiac RCMP is split between the three municipalities, with Moncton covering more than 70 per cent of the budget.

The proposed budget for 2024 would see the cost rise to $47.8 million, up by $3.9 million from this year. That proposed budget has yet to be approved by the three councils.