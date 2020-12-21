Fredericton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge, 12 months probation for sexual assault

Sentencing took place in court in Fredericton Friday afternoon for an RCMP officer found guilty of sexually assaulting a female co-worker after a 2019 Christmas party.

Sgt. Youssef Michael "Joe" Hanna has been given a conditional discharge and 12 months probation.

Hanna was found guilty in December.

At the time, Judge Jacques DesJardins said he believed the complainant's account that Hanna had kissed her on the mouth and the breasts and touched her vagina over her clothing without her consent.

There's a publication ban on the identity of the victim.

The assault happened in her apartment. She said Hanna insisted on going there with her after an afternoon and evening of drinking at a downtown pub.

Woman left traumatized by incident

During the sentencing hearing, the woman read an impact statement, saying she continues to fear repercussions for her career.

She said she became distraught after the incident. She was afraid to leave her apartment and was afraid Hanna would return there or try to contact her.

She asked her employer for a transfer and after refusing several offers because she felt they were too close to Hanna, she now commutes four hours a day, which she said is taking a toll on her health.

She said she started self-harming, has flashbacks and feels a helplessness and loss of control. She said she still has nightmares and she often has anxiety that is triggered by things like seeing an RCMP vehicle. She finds it hard to concentrate, has trouble sleeping and feels alienated from her family and friends. She learned in therapy these were common reactions to trauma.

She said her relationship with her spouse of about five years was "seriously impacted." And they have attended "numerous" counselling sessions together trying to work through their issues.

She has also lost trust in people in positions of power.

Crown prosecutor Patrick McGuinty said abuse of trust was the biggest aggravating factor in considering Hanna's sentence. He had asked for a suspended sentence with probation.

McGuinty noted that police officers are held to a higher standard because they're given tremendous authority. That means there is a greater impact on the victim, he said.

Mitigating factors, said McGuinty, were a positive pre-sentence report and the fact that Hanna had no previous offences and a "productive career" as an officer for about 23 years.

Hanna ordered to continue psychiatric treatment

But the judge granted the defence's request for a conditional discharge.

TJ Burke said his client has also suffered since the charges were brought up against him.

Hanna has taken medical retirement from the force, because of exacerbated mental health issues.

He'd been receiving mental health treatment since 2018, for operational stress issues.

He was ordered to continue psychiatric treatment as part of his sentence, and to serve 12 months probation and have no contact with the victim.

Medical retirement allows Hanna to be placed on a priority list for a new job in the federal civil service.

The discharge will also make it easier for him to find new employment and means he won't be on the sex offender registry.

The judge cited a similar sentence for a police officer in Edmundston who grabbed the buttocks of more than one woman on the way out of another office Christmas party.

Desjardins noted that officer was reinstated on the Edmundston police force last year.

Hanna addressed the court. He apologized for "wasting" its time. And offered assurance that he would never invade the victim's home as she fears. He said he's sorry she feels that way.

Hanna's marriage has also survived the incident. His wife accompanied him at the hearing.

Hanna was suspended with pay in February 2020 pending the conclusion of the criminal process.

He was also expected to face an RCMP Code of Conduct investigation.

CBC News contacted the New Brunswick RCMP to ask whether that will still happen if he has retired, but an answer was not available late Friday afternoon.