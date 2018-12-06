RCMP seek person of interest related to Moncton murder

RCMP are trying to locate 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane to speak with her about the murder of a Moncton woman.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found dead near Moncton Hospital in September.

Claude Blanchard, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 35-year-old woman. He's also charged with committing an indignity to a body by allegedly putting Kennedy-Faguy into the trunk of a car.

Blanchard made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday. He will be appearing on May 6, 2019, for a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for two weeks.

Police believe McFarlane to be in the Moncton area. She's described as 5'2", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Police have made several attempts to locate her but have so far been unsuccessful," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Rogers-Marsh said RCMP have been trying to contact her since the investigation began in September. She said McFarlane is not a suspect at this time. Police have described her as a "person of interest."

Anyone with information on McFarlane's whereabouts, or the death of Kennedy-Faguy, is asked to contact the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.