Person found dead in burning vehicle in St. George

One person is dead after a vehicle fire in St. George.

RCMP Sgt. Nick Arbour said officers dispatched to the fire on Mascarene Road on Wednesday night found a dead person inside.

Police have identified the person but would not release a name, age or gender because no foul play is suspected.

"The call was received because the vehicle was on fire," he said. "What cased the fire is all part of the investigation."