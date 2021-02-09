N.B. RCMP warn parents to be vigilant about kids' online activity

New Brunswick parents are being asked to keep a close eye on their children's online activity following several complaints received in the northwestern part of the province.

In a news release Monday, the Saint-Léonard RCMP said they have received reports of an individual hosting an Instagram Live party that's accessible to the public.

"Following the live stream, certain individuals are invited to a private chat where they are encouraged to engage in illegal activity, including the consumption of drugs or alcohol and enticed to perform sexual acts," Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard said in the release.

He advised parents and children that "if you have been enticed or persuaded" to perform sexual acts online, cyberbullied, or are a victim of online scams including those of a sexual nature or fraud, to contact local police.

People who have not fallen victim are advised to report the incident to the social media platform directly.

RCMP also provided some safety tips for youth:

Don't give out too much personal information.

If you are thinking about meeting up with someone you met online, ask for your parents' permission first, and make sure you have someone with you.

Do tell someone, like a trusted parent or adult, if someone on the internet is making you uncomfortable.

RCMP said parents should: