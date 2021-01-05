RCMP accuses 3 of its officers of obstructing justice, destroying evidence

The New Brunswick RCMP has charged three of its own officers with obstruction of justice.

A news release by the RCMP says the charges were laid against Cpl. Mathieu Potvin, Const. Eric Pichette and Const. Graham Bourque in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 28.

According to court documents, the three officers allegedly "wilfully [attempted] to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice, by destroying evidence during a criminal investigation" on May 15, 2019.

The release says the charges are related to the officers' conduct during a 2019 police operation.

The officers are scheduled to appear on March 15, and all three were suspended with pay on Dec. 15.

The RCMP's professional standards unit is conducting a separate investigation under the force's code of conduct.