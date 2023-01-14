Colleagues testify about N.B. officer's habit of leaving patrol area for hours at a time

The mother of a girl who accused an RCMP officer of sexual assault testified Wednesday that she started keeping a closer eye on her daughter because she feared something was going on.

The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect her daughter's identity, told a Saint John court that she began to suspect Const. Osama Ibrahim was mistreating her daughter in January 2022, soon after he expressed an interest in marrying her.

At the time, the girl was 16 and Ibrahim was 27.

Ibrahim is facing five charges — assault, sexual assault, choking during an assault, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault, and breach of trust.

Through an Arabic interpreter, the mother said Ibrahim's behaviour changed as soon as he started courting her daughter. When asked by defence lawyer T.J. Burke how it changed, she said his way of sitting, his way of talking and his actions all changed.

She said he became disrespectful — even toward her and her husband.

She was so worried that she started keeping a closer eye on Ibrahim and her daughter when they were alone.

She said she even questioned her daughter about their relationship, but her daughter repeatedly told her things were OK. The girl even attributed bruises on her arms to accidents while she slept.

It wasn't until Ibrahim left for Montreal in late February 2022 that the girl disclosed the allegations to her mother.

She said her daughter told her that Ibrahim hit her and bit her and touched her in places where she did not want to be touched.

The woman said that's when her daughter showed her the bruises on her body.

Burke asked the mother why she didn't taken pictures of the bruises. The woman said she didn't think of it.

Burke also asked her about her testimony from Tuesday, when she said Ibrahim gave her his duty belt, complete with pistol, Taser and ammunition, and asked her to put it somewhere while he went to a restaurant to eat with the family.

Burke suggested to the woman that the incident never happened, but she insisted it had. Burke told her he anticipates that Ibrahim will testify that he never once left his belt at her place.

After court, Burke confirmed that his client will testify in his own defence.

The court also heard from two former co-workers of Ibrahim's. Both worked at the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment, where Ibrahim often took overtime shifts, although he was officially assigned to the Western Valley Region detachment in the Woodstock area.

Former co-workers aware of trips to city

Const. James MacKinnon, who now works for the Hampton detachment, said it was common to have officers from outside the detachment fill in on overtime because of a shortage of officers in Grand Bay-Westfield.

He said he was aware that Ibrahim would leave the Grand Bay-Westfield area regularly for "a couple of hours at a time" to go to the neighbouring community of Saint John to eat.

He recalled one particular night when there was an officer-involved shooting where he told a co-worker to contact Ibrahim and "get him out of the city."

Under cross-examination, MacKinnon said he wasn't aware of Ibrahim not responding to calls for service.

Const. John Galloway, who's now with the Shelburne County detachment in Nova Scotia, said he was also aware of Ibrahim's habit of going to Saint John for meals.

He testified that he started keeping track of Ibrahim's whereabouts when they worked together for a number of reasons, including for officer safety and as a result of information he received about Ibrahim's work experience in Woodstock.

Screenshot of cruiser location

He even took pictures of his cruiser's computer screen to show the location of Ibrahim's cruiser at a Saint John location. He said the computer's GPS tracking system showed Ibrahim at the location for two or three hours.

Galloway said the dispatcher even called Ibrahim on his police radio to check on him, which was common practice when officers didn't use their computer for 60 minutes.

The court also heard from the city of Saint John employee who called the city's 911 dispatch centre after seeing Ibrahim's cruiser parked with its engine running for two or three hours on a Saint John street.

Peter Butler said it wasn't unusual to see a police cruiser parked with its engine running, but he grew concerned at the length of time it was there.

Butler said as he and a co-worker drove by after he made the call to dispatch, he saw an officer approach the vehicle. Out of courtesy, he said he stopped to tell the officer that he had called.

"He wasn't overly pleased," Butler testified.

He said the officer told him to mind his own business and carry on. He described the officer's reaction as "perturbed" and "bothered, but he said the officer wasn't aggressive.

That differs from an account given on Tuesday by the complainant's father.

The father testified that Ibrahim became angry and started yelling at the person who reported it.

"Why would you call the cops. Are you stupid?" the man said Ibrahim had yelled. "Can't you see it's a police car?"

Seven days have been set aside for the trial in provincial court in Saint John.