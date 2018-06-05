RCMP officer died Friday afternoon near Rothesay

RCMP in New Brunswick released a statement Saturday announcing the death of one its officers.

The officer, who police are not naming, died suddenly Friday afternoon in the Dolan Road area of Rothesay. The statement does not say how the officer died.

"A tragedy such as this raises many questions about the risks of the difficult jobs we do while also facing the same pressures, stresses and challenges as many others," said Larry Tremblay, assistant commissioner and commanding officer for the New Brunswick RCMP.

Police responded to a "call for service" in the Dolan Road area at 1:52 p.m. on Friday. Few details have been released about the incident since, but it prompted a heavy police presence and several road closures.

At the end of his statement, Tremblay thanked Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Saint John Police Force and RCMP.

"Please keep our member's loved ones and coworkers in your thoughts, and take care of each other."