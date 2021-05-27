RCMP N.B. officer charged with sexual assault, 4 other offences

A New Brunswick police officer is facing five charges, including sexual assault.

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team laid the charges following an investigation into Const. Osama Ibrahim with the Western Valley Region detachment, which is based in Woodstock.

The investigation began on May 31, 2022, following a request by the Saint John Police Force.

It is alleged that Ibrahim committed an assault and a sexual assault on a female who was known to him, according to a news release.

The Serious Incident Response Team announced Tuesday it has charged Ibrahim with sexual assault, assault, the use of or threat to use a weapon during an assault, choking during an assault and breach of trust.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between Dec. 1, 2021, and Feb. 23, 2022, in Saint John.

'Very serious allegations'

The New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that Ibrahim was placed on administrative duties effective Feb. 22, 2022, because of a separate code of conduct complaint.

The RCMP Professional Standards Unit is currently investigating that complaint.

Ibrahim was suspended, with pay, effective June 3, 2022, as a result of the investigation, which has now led to more code of conduct allegations.

"These are very serious allegations, and the New Brunswick RCMP is treating them as such," RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said a news release.

"From the outset, the New Brunswick RCMP has been fully cooperating with the investigation by Saint John Police Force and by the Serious Incident Response Team."

RCMP New Brunswick said there would be no further comment on the case as the criminal proceedings remain ongoing.