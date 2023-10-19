N.B. Mountie's cruiser parked with engine running for hours outside patrol area

Computer records entered as evidence on Day 4 of Const. Osama Ibrahim's criminal trial show the officer out of his patrol area for hours when he was assigned to the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment.

The logs show his cruiser parked in the same general area of Saint John for up to eight hours at a time, testified a civilian member of the RCMP at Ibrahim's trial on Thursday.

Gisele LeBlanc, the manager of the RCMP's telecommunications centre, helped interpret the computer logs. She said the data showed the dates, times and locations of Ibrahim's police cruiser.

Starting in December 2021, the cruiser's GPS system showed it was parked for periods of six and eight hours at the same place. The system also showed him returning to the same location multiple times a day and usually staying for an hour or two at a time.

The location and times match the evidence given by the 16-year-old complainant in the case and her parents.

Ibrahim is facing five charges — assault, sexual assault, choking during an assault, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault, and breach of trust.

Ibrahim, seen here on the left with a supporter, sprinted from the courthouse to a waiting car with his hood pulled down over his face on Thursday afternoon. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

Earlier this week, the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication order, testified that she first met Ibrahim at her work in December 2021.

She said he started dropping by more frequently and soon began a friendship with her father.

By January 2022, Ibrahim expressed an interest in marrying her. At the time, she was 16 and Ibrahim was 27.

Although her parents said she was too young to get engaged, they gave Ibrahim permission to court their daughter.

The teen testified this is when his behaviour toward her changed. She said he became controlling and violent when they were alone. She said he would hit her and slap her, often causing bruises.

Her mother testified that she was suspicious that Ibrahim was mistreating her daughter but the girl denied anything was going on.

Complainant came forward only after officer left N.B.

It wasn't until after Ibrahim left the province that the girl finally disclosed the alleged abuse. She told her mother and later the court that she was too afraid of Ibrahim to say anything.

She said he threatened her and regularly showed off his police weapons, including his Taser. The girl and her parents all testified that Ibrahim activated his Taser a number of times in front of them.

In court on Thursday, former RCMP officer Jonathan Castonguay, who is now with the Ontario Provincial Police, interpreted computer records for a Taser assigned to the police car Ibrahim was driving.

The logs show the Taser was activated several times over a two-day period in December 2021. Castonguay was able to pinpoint the exact times the Taser was used and for how long.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer T.J. Burke, Castonguay said it is possible that another officer could have signed out the Taser that was assigned to Ibrahim's vehicle, since the sign-out system wasn't strictly enforced.

There was no evidence presented about who, if anyone, signed out the Taser that was assigned to Ibrahim's police car.

Several officers, including Ibrahim's two superior officers in Grand Bay-Westfield, said it was wasn't unusual for officers to leave the Grand Bay-Westfield area to eat in Saint John, since dining options are limited in their patrol area.

Ibrahim is expected to testify when the trial resumes on Nov. 2. (Name withheld)

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, Ibrahim's immediate supervisor, said officers were expected to return within a "reasonable" period of time.

"To me, anything over an hour — to be outside of our area — is unreasonable," she testified.

She said it's important for officers to be in the community and visible to the people they serve.

Sgt. Luc Samson said the expectation is to "grab your food and come back."

The trial will take a brief break and resume on Nov. 2.

In the meantime, Ibrahim remains suspended with pay.

"As the employer, the RCMP will proceed with appropriate actions pending the outcome of the legal proceedings," the RCMP said in a news release.