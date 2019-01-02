Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Year's Eve

RCMP are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was hit by a car New Year's Eve as he walked to his Tremblay home in northern New Brunswick.

The accident happened after 11 p.m. Monday on Route 315, according to a news release from Northeast District RCMP on Wednesday.

The release said the man was walking toward his residence in Tremblay, about 17 kilometres north of Bathurst, when he was hit by the car. He died at the scene.

RCMP said the driver was not injured.

No other details were released, and the investigation is continuing.