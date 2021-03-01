Man arrested after 17 long guns found in wall of Tobique First Nation residence
RCMP said a large amount of cash was also found inside the home
New Brunswick RCMP seized 17 unsecured long guns hidden in the wall of a home in Tobique First Nation last week, resulting in the arrest of a 68-year-old man.
In a statement, police said the man was later released pending a court appearance in April at Woodstock provincial court.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Fourth Street on the evening of Feb 26, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police said a large amount of cash was also discovered during the "extensive search of the property," but didn't disclose how much. In a photo released by RCMP there, several $50 and $100 bills were visible.
The investigation was conducted as part of a co-ordinated law enforcement approach with West District RCMP and RCMP police dog services and involvement from the Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.