Man arrested after 17 long guns found in wall of Tobique First Nation residence

New Brunswick RCMP seized 17 unsecured long guns hidden in the wall of a home in Tobique First Nation last week, resulting in the arrest of a 68-year-old man.

In a statement, police said the man was later released pending a court appearance in April at Woodstock provincial court.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Fourth Street on the evening of Feb 26, as part of an ongoing investigation.

These guns were found inside the wall of the residence. (RCMP New Brunswick)

Police said a large amount of cash was also discovered during the "extensive search of the property," but didn't disclose how much. In a photo released by RCMP there, several $50 and $100 bills were visible.

The investigation was conducted as part of a co-ordinated law enforcement approach with West District RCMP and RCMP police dog services and involvement from the Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.