Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after Perth-Andover search
Tobique First Nation man charged after variety of drugs seized from house
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police seized a variety of drugs in Perth-Andover last week.
During a search Nov. 27, police seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medication, police said.
According to a news release, the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Woodstock and Perth-Andover RCMP detachments, executed a search warrant at a residence on Fort Road.
A Tobique First Nation man appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday and was charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine).
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (codeine).
- Failure to comply with a firearms prohibition order.
- Failure to comply with a probation order.
The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 10 to enter a plea.
Police are still investigating.