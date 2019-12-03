Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after Perth-Andover search

A 27-year-old man has been charged after police seized a variety of drugs in Perth-Andover last week.

During a search Nov. 27, police seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medication, police said.

According to a news release, the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Woodstock and Perth-Andover RCMP detachments, executed a search warrant at a residence on Fort Road.

A Tobique First Nation man appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday and was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine).

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (codeine).

Failure to comply with a firearms prohibition order.

Failure to comply with a probation order.

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 10 to enter a plea.

Police are still investigating.