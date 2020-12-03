6-year-old girl dies in hospital after ATV crash in Tabusintac

A six-year-old girl is dead after the ATV she was riding hit a tree and rolled over Monday in northern New Brunswick.

The girl was transported to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, RCMP said in a statement.

The girl was riding the ATV with a 24-year-old woman in Tabusintac, a community about 53 kilometres northeast of Miramichi. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. outside a home on Grattan Road.

Esgenoopetitj School was closed Thursday because of the girl's death. But the Esgenoopetitj Healing Team was to be at the school for anyone needing someone to talk to, according to a letter to parents.

On its website, the school said the girl's "bright shining smile and heart-warming being will be greatly missed at school and throughout our community. Sending all our love and strength to the families."

Members of the Neguac RCMP, Neguac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.