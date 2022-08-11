RCMP investigate cutting of tree that caused large southeast N.B. power outage
N.B. Power says a tree was cut and fell on equipment, causing 50,000 customers to go dark
A massive power outage in southeastern New Brunswick on Wednesday evening was caused by a tree that was cut, N.B. Power says.
RCMP are now investigating, the utility said Thursday.
Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power, said in an email that a large tree fell on a key piece of equipment in the Moncton area. It affected two transmission lines, and more than 50,000 customers lost power for several hours.
"In this case, upon further investigation, it's been determined that this tree was cut," Couture said. "The RCMP is now investigating, and we are collaborating in that investigation."
The exact location was not released.
Transmission lines feed smaller distribution networks. Couture compared it to a highway and street network.
The outage began around 8:35 p.m., affecting areas around Moncton. Power had largely been restored by midnight.
CBC has requested comment from RCMP.
