RCMP New Brunswick gets new commanding officer

RCMP New Brunwick has a new commanding officer, a longtime law enforcement officer with years of experience in intelligence.

DeAnna Hill, a native of Newfoundland and Labrador native, has spent the bulk of her 32-year career working with the RCMP in Toronto.

There she worked in drug enforcement, counter surveillance, protective policing, customs and excise enforcement, serving a combined special enforcement unit, the integrated national security enforcement team and an immigration task force.

Hill moved to New Brunswick in 2015 to serve for two years as officer in charge of federal support operations and intelligence.

"I am honoured to return to a province that I love and to be able to serve the residents of New Brunswick, while working with the incredible members and employees of J Division," Hill said in a news release.

"I have had many wonderful opportunities throughout my RCMP career, most recently being able to serve in my home province with fantastic people."

Hill moved back to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2017 and has acted as the commanding officer for its B Division since August 2021.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh Flemming welcomed Hill's appointment. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

She said in a former news release that moving back to Newfoundland and Labrador after 31 years in the force was the highlight of her career.

But after her latest appointment, Hill said returning to New Brunswick will be like another "homecoming."

She is taking over the position that has been filled by assistant commissioner Stephanie Sachsse since Nov. 1, 2021, after the departure of Larry Tremblay

Minister of Justice and Public Safety Hugh Flemming, who pushed out Tremblay from the role last year, said Hill's experience will help her in the position.

"On behalf of the government and the people of our province, I offer congratulations to Assistant Commissioner DeAnna Hill on her appointment as the new Commanding Officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick," Flemming said in a new release.

"We know her experience in policing in New Brunswick, engagement with communities and disrupting organized crime in Atlantic Canada will serve her well in this important role."

Moved up the ranks

Hill received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and linguistics from Memorial University and enrolled in the RCMP Training Academy in Regina after her graduation.

She began her career with the RCMP working as a general duty police officer for the Harbour Grace detachment in Newfoundland from 1990 to 1992 when she moved to Toronto.

After 23 years in Ontario, her efforts were recognized with two awards for her work in national security.

Hill received the 2015 law enforcement professional of the year award and the Queens Diamond Jubilee award.

Hill will begin her role as commanding officer on Feb. 8.

She was not available for an interview Friday.