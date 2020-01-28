RCMP taking Moncton sex work complaints seriously, says superintendent

Codiac RCMP said they're taking residents' concerns seriously after increased complaints of sex work activity in Moncton's Victoria Park neighbourhood.

Some people who live in the area told CBC News they've noticed more men in the area seeking sex workers.

Genevieve Braun said she witnessed a man picking up a prostitute near her home.

She said she called the police, but it took an hour for them to get back to her, by that time the man had moved on.

Superintendent Tom Critchlow said the police do take their calls seriously, and they will respond, but that calls are triaged and the most pressing issues are dealt with first.

"It may not be immediate, the action that's taken," said Critchlow.

"I can assure everyone that the information is taken and perhaps is put to, whether it's a directed enforcement action or other actions that could be taken at a later time."

Critchlow wouldn't comment on how many officers are patrolling at any one time.

He said that while he is advocating for more officers, the force can handle its policing requirements.

Codiac RCMP Superintendent Tom Critchlow says a neighbourhood watch is one potential way to address concerns. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"I have a great number of members that I could call on if there was some type of emerging incident," said Critchlow.

"They may not be [scheduled] that day but we can call them in and have access to them."

Curbing crime

Critchlow said a couple of things can be done to better police prostitution on the ground.

He suggested a "Citizens on Patrol" initiative that has been utilized in other Moncton neighbourhoods as one possibility.

"I believe it's a great initiative that will help citizens and communities," said Critchlow.

"It's a neighbourhood watch, but it's a neighbourhood watch. in my opinion, that has been really beefed up … It's got a lot more rigour around it."

Critchlow also called attention to a working group with the city looking at how to better design the city to reduce crime.

"Designs on how parks are designed for example, roadways, alignments…," said Critchlow.

"It could include lighting, cameras and those types of things."

"It's a societal issue in general," Critchlow said, "So, it begs the question of a more broader discussion, more involvement from the various segments of our community and we would be part of that discussion, obviously."