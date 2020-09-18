RCMP searching for missing man facing language barrier

Police and family are concerned about the well-being of a missing 60-year-old Moncton man who speaks only Arabic.

Codiac Regional RCMP are trying to locate Abdulgadir Nure, who was last confirmed seen at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the Lewis Street area of the city.

He may also have been seen in the area of Wheeler Boulevard and Mapleton Road around 11:30 that morning, according an RCMP news release.

Nure was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, and a round, white taqiyah head covering.

He is described as about five feet four inches tall and about 165 pounds, with a medium build. He has short white hair, a white beard and brown eyes.

Police said they have pursued several leads but without success.

Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.