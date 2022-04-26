Scene of fatal Moncton shooting cleared, still no details about investigation

RCMP say people no longer have to avoid Moncton's Logan Lane area after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Monday.

On Tuesday, RCMP tweeted they've concluded the operation in Moncton's north end, and "Residents may return to normal activities."

The force has shared few details since the shooting Monday, and have not responded to requests for information from CBC News.

During the early morning hours, RCMP were called to a duplex on Logan Lane. There, they found an injured teenager and evidence of shots fired. The 18-year-old died of his injuries in hospital, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police would not say if this is a criminal investigation or if anyone has been arrested.

"At this time we're not asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone," Oullette said Monday.

Ouellette said police believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

A portion of the lane was blocked off Tuesday morning but was cleared Tuesday afternoon, according to RCMP. The force said there will still be officers around the area to continue the investigation.

School hold and secure not connected

Around mid-morning Monday, about five kilometres southwest of the scene, two high schools went under hold and secure. This is a step below lockdown, so students and staff were still moving around the building, but no one could enter or leave.

RCMP said later that they believe the hold and secure and the shooting on Logan Lane were not connected.

"There's no indication that they're linked," Ouellette told Radio-Canada.

Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said Tuesday that neither of the schools was placed on lockdown at any point Monday, and things are back to normal Tuesday.

"Classes continue as normal today," she said. "The RCMP is your best source for information on the investigation. We followed guidance from the RCMP."