Codiac RCMP investigating incident involving injured man

Codiac RCMP are releasing little information about an incident that happened in the Mountain Road area early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy says police were called to the area near Oakland Avenue at about 7:45 in the morning, when a man showed up at a gas station.

"The individual showed up at the Petro gas station on Mountain Road and he had been injured. That's why we arrived and started our investigation." Roy said.

Roy says the man is in hospital being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Codiac RCMP blocked a number of streets in the area near Mountain Road and Oakland Avenue. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

"The information we gathered from the victim and from the scene led us to an address not far away on Oakland Avenue. Two people were arrested at that residence, a 26–year–old man and a 25–year–old woman." Roy said.

A large police presence was seen in the area, and the RCMP New Brunswick tweeted that Oakland, Salter and Atkinson Avenues and Lorne and Argyle Streets had been closed to traffic due to a police operation in the area.

An hour later the police tweeted arrests had been made and the streets were reopened to traffic.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy says police will remain on the scene on Oakland Avenue until Wednesday night or Thursday morning. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Sgt. Roy would not comment on whether any weapons were involved or the extent of the man's injuries.

He says it's still early in the investigation, so he can't say if charges will be laid.

Police are expected to remain on the scene at Oakland Avenue until Wednesday night, or Thursday morning.

He says there is no danger to the public.