Man barricaded in home forces RCMP to block Moncton street

About 15 police vehicles blocked Alma Street in Moncton on Friday after a man barricaded himself in a home.

RCMP asked people in the immediate area to stay in their home and for the public to avoid the area.

RCMP responding to a report of a man barricaded in a home on Alma St. in Moncton. As a precaution, people living in the area of St. George St. between Botsford St. and Church St. are asked to stay in their homes and others to stay away from the area. —@RCMPNB

As of 9:45 p.m., Radio-Canada reported the strong police presence remained, the road was still blocked, and officers could be seen with carbines.