Man barricaded in home forces RCMP to block Moncton street

About 15 police vehicles blocked Alma Street in Moncton on Friday after a man barricaded himself in a home.

RCMP have blocked off a street in Moncton in response to a man who barricaded himself in a home. (CBC)

RCMP asked people in the immediate area to stay in their home and for the public to avoid the area.

As of 9:45 p.m., Radio-Canada reported the strong police presence remained, the road was still blocked, and officers could be seen with carbines.

With files from Radio-Canada

