Missing Moncton woman last seen Dec. 8

RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate Nanette Bourque, 60, of Moncton.

While Bourque was reported missing on Jan. 8, police are asking anyone who may have seen her since the early morning hours of Dec. 8 to contact the Codiac RCMP.

Police said they have followed up on several leads to try to locate her, but have not been unsuccessful.

Bourque is described as being five feet and four inches tall and weighs about 264 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown medium-length hair.

Police said there is no photo of her available at this time.