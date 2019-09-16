RCMP search for 28-year-old woman from Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP are looking for a 28-year-old Moncton woman.

Jessica Gormley was reported missing on Sunday but has not been heard from since July 30.

Police believe she might be in or near Jacquet River, about 50 kilometres north of Bathurst.

Gormley is about six feet two inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.