Police confirm woman found dead near Saint Andrews was resident missing since December

The RCMP say a body found near Saint Andrews last weekend was that of a 68-year-old woman who disappeared in the area last December.

Police don't believe foul play was a factor in her death.

Wilhelmina (Wilma) Catherine Montgomery was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2020, after not being seen since around noon in Saint Andrews the day before.

Her disappearance triggered a response from the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue team, which mobilized 20 searchers to look for her in the days after she was last seen.

On Saturday, RCMP said the body of a woman was found by a kayaker on Navy Island, near Saint Andrews.

"Even though this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we are glad to be able to bring closure to the family," said RCMP Sgt. Christopher Henderson.