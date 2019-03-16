Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for missing 57-year-old woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find 57-year-old Brenda Lee Hicks.

She was last seen on Church Street in Moncton

Hicks was last seen on Church Street in Moncton on March 13. She was reported missing March 14.

Hicks is 5-1 and 141 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple coat with fur on the hood and blue sneakers with no laces, according to an RCMP press release.

