RCMP looking for missing 57-year-old woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 57-year-old Brenda Lee Hicks.

Hicks was last seen on Church Street in Moncton on March 13. She was reported missing March 14.

Hicks is 5-1 and 141 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple coat with fur on the hood and blue sneakers with no laces, according to an RCMP press release.