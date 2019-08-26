RCMP search for 87-year-old woman missing in Havelock

RCMP are asking for the public's help locating Hazel Clark, 87 who disappeared in Havelock, about 50 kilometres west of Moncton.

Riverview RCMP said Clark was last seen on Springhill Road in Havelock at about 10 a.m. on Sunday and was reported missing that evening.

Efforts by the RCMP to locate her haven't been successful, and there is concern for her well-being.

Clark is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has short, wavy, grey hair and hazel eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing light brown or beige pants with a cream-coloured top.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.